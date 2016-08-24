Military cooperation of CIS countries to be discussed at sitting in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representatives of CIS member states will discuss improvement of the system of military and military-technical cooperation at the sitting of the coordination committee for the issues of air defense of CIS member states in Astana, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry informs.

"Special attention will be paid to future development and improvement of the system of multilateral and bilateral military and military-technical cooperation," the press service of the ministry said.

Besides, a plan of joint events of the air defense integrated systems of the CIS member states for 2017 is expected to be approved at the sitting.

Delegations from Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and a delegation from Turkmenistan for the first time will take part in the sitting.

Upon completion of the sitting, bilateral meetings of heads of delegations are planned to be held, TASS reports.