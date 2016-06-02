Military delegation from Belarus to visit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A military delegation from Belarus led by Defense Minister Andrey Ravkov will pay a visit to Kazakhstan on June 2-3, Kazinform has learnt from RIA Novosti.

The delegation will travel to Kazakhstan in order to participate in the KADEX 2016, the international exhibition of armament and equipment.



Members of the delegation are also set to meet with Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Mr. Imangali Tasmagambetov, visit the patriotic center of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan Paramount Engineering LLP.



This is the fourth time Astana plays a host to the largest exhibition of armament and equipment in Central Asia. Representatives of 20 countries, including Germany, Italy, France and Russia will attend.