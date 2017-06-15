Military delegation from Turkey visits Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A military delegation from the Turkish Republic headed by General Salih Zeki Colak, Commander of the Turkish Land Forces, paid a visit to Kazakhstan on June 15, Kazinform has learned from the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

In Astana, General Salih Zeki Colak held a meeting with his Kazakhstani colleague General Lieutenant Murat Maikeyev, Vice Minister of Defense - Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan.







"The Defense Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan is keen to cooperate with Turkey in fight against non-traditional challenges and security threats. Besides, training of Kazakhstani military men at Turkish military institutes is an important area of cooperation as well," General Lieutenant Murat Maikeyev said at the meeting.



General Salih Zeki Colak, in turn, noted that the principal aim of the trip is to establish contacts between the Land Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Turkish Republic and develop bilateral cooperation. In this connection, in his words, Turkey pays special attention to conducting joint international exercises.