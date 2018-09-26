Military financial experts of Kazakhstan, Russia share best practices

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representatives of financial departments of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the General Staff of the Russian Federation held a working meeting in Astana, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting, the sides shared best practices in terms of centralized financial support of the Armed Forces and discussed the key aspects of providing servicemen with housing.

At the end of the event, the military delegation of the Russian Federation made a tour of the Military History Museum of the National Military-Patriotic Center of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.