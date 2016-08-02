Military man from Angola dies after blast in Zhambyl region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A military man from Angola who was injured in a blast of a mortar shell in Zhambyl region passed away.

Military attaché of Angola in Moscow confirmed the death of the participant of the International Army Games 2016, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.



"The military man from Angola - private Francisco George - who participated in the International Army Games 2016 died of the injuries sustained during the preparations for the Games. The Angola's team violated safety procedures and that led to the explosion," the ministry's press service reports.



It should be noted that surgeons from Almaty city and a team of specialists from Russia were dispatched to the military hospital in Otar, Zhambyl region to perform the surgery. Doctors were fighting for the man's life, but, unfortunately, his injuries were fatal.



Earlier it was reported that all members of Angola team sustained injuries as a result of the explosion of the mortar shell during the preparations for the International Army Games 2016 at Otar polygon in Zhambyl region on July 27.