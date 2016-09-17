13:43, 17 September 2016 | GMT +6
Military man suspected of beating woman to death in Astana
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Astana police detained a 24-year-old resident of Akmola region who is suspected of beating a woman to death. The suspect was taken into custody on September 15.
"The woman was found severely beaten inside a yard of one of the apartment complexes in Abylai Khan Street on August 14. Paramedics rushed her to a hospital, but she died of sustained wounds upon arrival.
The suspected killer turned out to be a military man linked to the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
An investigation is underway.