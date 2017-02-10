Military men injured in road accident in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Several military personnel were injured in a road accident in Zhambyl region on Friday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the Zhambyl healthcare department, 16 military men were rushed to a hospital in the city of Taraz after the road accident on the Taraz-Shymkent highway.



"Three men are currently in the intensive care unit. Two men were taken to the trauma unit. Others have already been treated for minor injuries. They are in stable condition," the healthcare department said in a statement.



The Ministry of Defense claims that the driver of the KamAZ truck the military men were transported in lost control of the vehicle due to black ice on the highway and it turned turtle.



"28 military personnel were travelling in the truck. Those who sustained injuries in the accident were hospitalized to Taraz. They are in stable condition. The incident is being investigated," the statement of the ministry reads.