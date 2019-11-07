Military newspaper Sarbaz turns 90

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today the leading military newspaper Sarbaz (Warrior) turns 90, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Over 90 years of its existence the newspaper has greatly contributed to the development of military journalism in Kazakhstan.

It all began with the Kazakh military newspaper Kyzyl asker which was published weekly in the Latin-based Kazakh script.

After Kazakhstan attained independence, the publication transformed into Kazakhstan sarbazy (Warrior of Kazakhstan). Its first issue saw the light on December 16, 1992. It was published both in Kazakh and Russian.

Today one can read the newspaper either online at sarbaz.kz or through the mobile app.