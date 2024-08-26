Military of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan conduct Altyn Kyran 2024 exercises in active phase

The international special tactical training exercises Altyn Kyran 2024 (Golden Eagle) bringing together the military of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan came to an end at the Koktal firing ground in Zhetysu region, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Defense Ministry’s press service.

Photo credit: Kazakh Defense Ministry

During the exercises operational coordination of the task forces reached the highest level.

Chief of the Armed Forces general staffs of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Lieutenant General Sultan Kamaletdinov and Colonel General Kerim Valiyev surveyed the practical stage of exercises, actions of reconnaissance detachments, assault and fire cover teams, and an algorithm of intelligence gathering by air drones.

The exercises featured special intelligence-gathering operations in the mountains and desert.

The most distinguished military were awarded letters of gratitude.