Military of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan conduct Altyn Kyran 2024 exercises in active phase

    09:42, 26 August 2024 | GMT +6

    Photo credit: Defense Ministry

    The international special tactical training exercises Altyn Kyran 2024 (Golden Eagle) bringing together the military of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan came to an end at the Koktal firing ground in Zhetysu region, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Defense Ministry’s press service.

     

    Photo credit: Kazakh Defense Ministry
    Photo credit: Kazakh Defense Ministry

    During the exercises operational coordination of the task forces reached the highest level.

    Photo credit: Kazakh Defense Ministry

    Chief of the Armed Forces general staffs of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Lieutenant General Sultan Kamaletdinov and Colonel General Kerim Valiyev surveyed the practical stage of exercises, actions of reconnaissance detachments, assault and fire cover teams, and an algorithm of intelligence gathering by air drones.

    Photo credit: Kazakh Defense Ministry

    The exercises featured special intelligence-gathering operations in the mountains and desert.

    Photo credit: Kazakh Defense MInistry
    Photo credit: Kazakh Defense Ministry
    The most distinguished military were awarded letters of gratitude.
    Photo credit: Kazakh Defense Ministry

    The most distinguished military were awarded letters of gratitude.

    Tags:
    Army Foreign policy Turkic speaking states Security Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan Zhetysu region Regions
