EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:40, 07 May 2018 | GMT +6

    Military parade -2018: Military demonstrated full readiness

    None
    None
    OTAR. KAZINFORM The second half of the military parade held this year in the Otar military base of Zhambyl region was held on an unprecedented large scale. The Kazakh Army and security services showed all their strength.

    Special forces units and special operations forces units of the Kazakh Armed Forces backed by airpower, warfare, tanks, infantry combat vehicles, rocket troops and artillery and territorial defense forces destroyed a notional base of illegally military groups.

    null
    All the tasks set were perfectly coped.

    null
    The parade lasted more than an hour. Those gathered also surveyed the military equipment exhibition unveiled there.

    null
    As earlier reported more than 3,000 military, 300 units of military equipment and military machinery, 40 aircraft planes took part in the parade.

    nullnullnullnullnullnullnull 

    Tags:
    Army Events Zhambyl region Victory Day Defender of the Fatherland Day Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!