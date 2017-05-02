Military parade to restrict vehicle traffic in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Transport traffic in some streets of Astana will be restricted due to the military parade on the occasion of 25th Anniversary of Armed Forces of Kazakhstan and the Day of Victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War held on May 7, the press-service of capital Police Department reports.

Ministry of Defence has scheduled preparations and rehearsals on Kazak Yeli Square for May 2nd-5th: on May 2 from 12.00 till 14.30; on May 3 and 4 from 10.00 till 12.00; on May 5 from 12.00 till 14.30; on May 7 from 06.00 till 15.00.

To ensure road safety the traffic will be restricted on the following streets:

- from 40th station on Bayirkum Street to Koshkarbayev Street;

- Koshkarbayev Street from elevated roadways to Momyshuly Avenue;

- Tauelsizdik Avenue from Mailin Street to Nazhmidenov Street (the school);

- Kaldayakov Street from Bridge М3 to Tauelsizdik Avenue

- Nazhmidenov Street from Kaldayakov Street to Sarykol Street

- Baitursynov Street from Koshkarbayev Street to to Sarykol Street

- Koshkarbayev Street from Momyshuly Ave. to Sarykol Street

- Momyshuly Ave. from Satpayev Street to Daraboz Street.

On May 9, from 09.00 till 13.00 traffic will be restricted in the area of Immortal Regiment march and column convoy moving along Tauelsizdik Avenue from Kaldayakov Street to Pushkin Street on the occasion of Victory Day.

"Access to the event will be limited for citizens and guests of the capital. In this respect as well as for excluding road congestion it is necessary to choose the most optimal route in advance", Astana Police Department press-service noted.