Military personnel admitted to hospital over suspected intestinal infection in Temirtau

36 personnel of military unit 5516 of the National Guard of Kazakhstan were hospitalized in Temirtau town, Karaganda region, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As the press service of the Ortalyk regional command of the Kazakh National Guard informed, on August 18, 36 military personnel were admitted to the infectious diseases hospital in Temirtau town, including 31 over the suspected intestinal infection and five diagnosed with SARS. All the necessary anti-epidemic measures were already conducted.