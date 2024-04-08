Military personnel evacuate over 2,300 people from flooded areas in Kazakhstan

2,357 militaries, 112 military vehicles, 10 helicopters and four military-transport aircraft have been involved in flood relief efforts in Kazakhstan from March 27 to April 7, Kazinform News Agency reports.

"The military servicemen have evacuated more than 2,300 people including 732 children from flood affected areas. Pilots of helicopters and planes carried out as many as 320 flights. More than 83 tons of humanitarian aid were transported," the press service of the Ministry of Defense reported.

"The personnel of the Armed Forces continue tackling floods in affected areas," official spokesperson of the Ministry Ruslan Zhangulin said at the briefing in the Central Communications Office.

814 military servicemen are staying in flood-hit regions as of today.