EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    09:30, 26 December 2019 | GMT +6

    Military plane crashed in Iran

    None
    None
    TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - A security source in East Azarbaijan said on Wednesday that the plane crashed in Sabalan was a Mikoyan MiG-29 on training flight.

    Speaking to IRNA, he said the plane has recently been overhauled.

    The plane took off from Shahid Fakouri base and had crashed at 9 am in Ardebil, he added.

    Rescue workers from Ardebil Crisis Management Organization have been dispatched to the site but the wreckage of the plane has not yet been found.

    Meanwhile, managing director of Ardebil governorate for crisis management Farhad Abdol Ali rejected speculation in social media about the crash.

    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!