    18:20, 13 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Military plane crashes near Almaty city

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – An airplane crashed Saturday evening near an airport in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The video of the plane crash became viral on social media.

    The AN-26 plane en route Nur-Sultan-Almaty crashed while it was attempting to land at the airport in Almaty city. It happened at around 17:20 pm Almaty time. Rescuers and emergency services were dispatched to the scene immediately.

    According to the preliminary data, it was a military plane. Four people reportedly died and two more were injured in the plane crash. Those injured were rushed to the regional hospital, the Almaty public healthcare department confirmed.




