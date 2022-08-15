Military servicemen of Kazakhstan win at the start of Army Games 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM This year, the teams of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan will compete in seven tournaments of the 2022 International Army Games. They are The Warrior of Peace (Armenia), Sea Cup (Azerbaijan), Tank Biathlon and Elbrus Ring (Russia), Masters of Artillery Fire, Meridian and Tactical Shooter (Kazakhstan), Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Defense.

Navy personnel in Azerbaijan will join the event on August 16. The individual race of the 1st stage of competitions for nine countries’ artillery crews will began on August 15.

On the same day, topographic engineers – participants of the Meridian tournament – will compete in Schuchinsk, Akmola region.

Army shooters have already completed the first qualification exercise of the Tactical Shooter contest at the Spassk Training Center in Karaganda region. Kazakhstani shooters showed the best result in Qualification exercise. Uzbek team stands second and Chinese team is third.

The first tank crew of Kazakhstan confidently beat their rivals from Venezuela, Vietnam and Uzbekistan at Moscow's Alabino military range in Tank Biathlon event.

The International Army Games 2022 started in Kazakhstan on August 13.



