Military servicemen’s salaries to be increased in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Defense proposes to increase salaries for military servicemen of the country.

“As you remember, the last time when we raised financial allowance for our military servicemen was in year 2011. The Ministry of Defense plans to gradually increase their salaries. I have already reported about this to the Commander-in-Chief and he has backed this initiative,” said Minister Saken Zhassuzakov at the Governmental Hour in the Majilis of the Parliament.

According to him, a meeting regarding the militaries’ salaries was also held in the Government with the participation of the Prime Minister.

He added that a new approach to ensuring the military servicemen with the housing has been developed too.