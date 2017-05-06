EN
    12:41, 06 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Military servicemen’s salaries to be raised by 25% in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Beginning from July 1, 2017, the salaries of Kazakhstani military servicemen of the Defense Ministry, National Security Committee, National Guard and State Security Service will be increased by 25%. President Nursultan Nazarbayev has said it today at the ceremony of conferring military ranks and state awards on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Kazakh Armed Forces, Kazinform correspondent reports.    

    “Despite all the difficulties and complications, our government exerts every effort to improve material and technical equipment and increase the militaries’ allowances,” the President said at the ceremony.

     

    “On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s independence and the 25th anniversary of our Armed Forces, I took a decision to increase the salaries of the military servicemen of the Ministry of Defense, National Security Committee, National Guard and the State Security Service by 25% beginning from July 1,” Nazarbayev said.

