    17:20, 23 November 2022 | GMT +6

    Milk production up 2.1% in Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Around 5.5mln tons of milk have been produced in Kazakhstan since the beginning of the year, up 2.1%. The actual market milk output totaled 3.4mln tons, rising by 1.3% compared to 2021, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Agricultural Ministry.

    According to the ministry, this year around KZT24.9bn has been provided to subsidize the dairy industry, including KZT18.6bn for milk production. 467 dairy industry subjects benefited from the state support.


