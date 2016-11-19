Million ruble kitty: Russian woman swaps her car for a fancy cat

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM When Inna Dombrovskaya, who is a great cat lover, saw this peculiar feline called caracat, she totally fell in love with it and set her heart on getting one for herself, even at the cost of her car!

No doubt, a caracat looks like a million rubles, but it also costs this much too (US $15,363), making caracats the most expensive breed in the world.



"The caracat is a new kind of cat, which is extremely difficult to breed. It is a hybrid of a caracal — a lynx-like wild cat — and a domestic cat. By now, there are only 25 caracat in the world," Inna explained. "These cats grow up to be the size of a large dog; they inherit the habits and appearance from their wild carnivore father but remain as friendly, tender and playful as their domestic mother."



In order to pay for such an expensive pet, the woman had to come up with a tough decision: to sell or not to sell her car.

"My husband told me: ‘If you want a kitty that bad, then sell the car!' He was sure that I would never do that. Of course, I was sorry to sell it, but I was even more desperate to have the cat of my dreams. And now my husband loves our gentle kitty more than anything else!" Inna said. "Funny fact: the car was a Toyota Prius, which is a hybrid, too," she added.

Photo: Inna Dombrovskaya

Read more on Sputniknews



