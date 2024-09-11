Millions of British pensioners will lose winter benefits

In a significant parliamentary vote, members of parliament of the UK approved cuts to the winter fuel payment, limiting the benefit to only the poorest pensioners, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The motion to prevent the cuts, spearheaded by the Conservative Party, was defeated by a majority of 120 votes, with 348 votes against and 228 in favour.

The Labour government, holding a majority of 167 in the House of Commons, pushed the measure forward despite opposition. Notably, Labour MP Jon Trickett broke ranks to support the Conservative motion, citing concerns about the impact on vulnerable pensioners.

The cut means that only those on pension credit or other means-tested benefits will receive winter fuel payments, drastically reducing the number of recipients from 11.4 million to 1.5 million. This reduction is expected to save the government around £1.4 billion this year.

The decision has sparked widespread criticism, with some Labour MPs and various charities warning of the severe impact on less well-off pensioners, who may be forced to choose between "heating and eating" this winter.

The cut to winter fuel payments comes amidst broader discussions about the UK's economic stability and the need for fiscal responsibility. The Labour government has maintained that difficult choices are necessary given the state of public finances, but critics argue that the cuts disproportionately affect the most vulnerable.

In a statement, Jon Trickett expressed his concern that the cuts could push more pensioners into poverty, noting the rising energy costs and the challenge of living on a fixed income. His decision to vote against the government could lead to disciplinary action, as the vote was subject to a three-line whip, requiring MPs to follow the party line.

The policy has also been criticised for its potential long-term impact, with concerns that it could contribute to a rise in pensioner poverty and undermine public trust in the government's handling of social benefits.