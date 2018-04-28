EN
    18:03, 28 April 2018

    Millions of homes in Kazakhstan to be provided with gas - President

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev commented on the fifth social initiative on gasification of homes countrywide, Kazinform reports.

    "The fifth social initiative involves further gasification of the country. Over the years of independence Kazakhstan has become a powerful gas producing country. But our gas fields are located far from the center of the country. We've had not enough money to build gas pipelines before.
    Now it is high time to build the new gas pipelines in central and northern Kazakhstan," the Head of State reminded at the 26th session of the People's Assembly in Astana on Saturday.

    In his words, the start of the project is scheduled for this July. "As a result, millions of Kazakhstanis will be provided with gas. The gas pipeline will stretch from south to the north and run through Zhezkazgan, Karaganda, Temirtau, Astana, and Kokshetau," he added.

    In conclusion, President Nazarbayev said that five presidential initiatives are five ambitious projects called to improve life of Kazakhstanis.

     

     

