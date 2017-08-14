Millions waiting for EAEU treaty on pension fund scheme

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Belarus Andrei Kobyakov believes the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) should speed up work on the draft treaty on pension fund scheme, Kazinform reports.

At the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Astana on Monday, the Belarusian PM stressed that those responsible for the draft treaty on the EAEU pension provision scheme work too slow.



"Millions of people whose work linked to several EAEU member states are waiting for this treaty. The issue is a pressing one. But we must protect the interests of people taking into account financial opportunities of our countries," Kobyakov said at the session.



The EAEU heads of Government discussed the draft treaty, but didn't approve it during the session.