Millionth passenger received certificate for free trips by «Tulpar-Talgo» train

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The millionth passenger of 2016 receives certificate for free trips on "Tulpar-Talgo" trains.

Today representatives of "Passenger transportation" JSC at Astana railway station have welcomed the millionth passenger of 2016 who traveled by the "Tulpar-Talgo" high-speed train. The millionth passenger is retiree Kanymay Bekbauova who arrived with three grandchildren to the capital city from Aktobe. She was awarded a certificate for 10 free trips on "Tulpar-Talgo" trains in any direction in the country until the end of the year.



"Passenger transportation" JSC noted that the existing discount programs are for seniors, students, war veterans, people with disabilities and mothers with many children ensuring high-speed trains more accessible and popular to the general public.



Currently, there are 12 high-speed routes linking almost all regional centers of Kazakhstan.



By the year-end there will be launched new trains on "Astana-Almaty" and "Almaty-Shymkent" routes, which will increase the frequency of operating to two times a day, according to Government.kz.