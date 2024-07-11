Miner dies at Sokolovskoye mine in Rudny

A miner has died as a result of an accident in a mine of the ERG's Sokolov-Sarbai Mining Production Association (SSGPO). The victim was reportedly working at a depth of 280 meters when the accident happened, Kazinform News agency reports.

The information was confirmed by the plant's press service.

The victims was pinned to death by a piece of rock sustaining fatal injuries. The circumstances of the accident are currently under investigation.

The staff of the enterprise expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased and assured them of their full support and assistance.