Mineral fertilizer plant to be built in Zhambyl rgn

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh-Russian agreement to construct and exploit a mineral fertilizer plant in Zhambyl region, Kazakhstan, has been signed in Moscow city, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia.

According to the Embassy, the plant's construction is led by EuroChem - a mineral and chemical company. The project consists of two stages: exploration of Karatau phosphorite basin deposits in southern Kazakhstan and construction of a mineral fertilizer and industrial product plant with a capacity of up to 1 million tons.

It is said investments of 270 million dollars have been funneled into the project, with 800 million dollars more to be invested in the future.

The project will create around 1,200 jobs in Zhambyl region as well as contribute to agricultural development, the construction sector, increased food safety, and the country's exports.

EuroChem has already completed the first stage of the project which is exploration works and phosphate mining as well as commissioning the mining complex enabling to produce 640 thousand tons of ground phosphate.