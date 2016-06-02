EN
    14:21, 02 June 2016 | GMT +6

    Ming Dynasty jar sold for millions at KH auction

    HONG KONG. KAZINFORM - A Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) blue and white jar, once used to put walking sticks in by its lastEuropean owner, was sold for HK$158 million yuan ($20 million) at a Hong Kong auction onMonday night.

    The 15th-century jar, which is new to the market, exemplifies the magnificent ceramic makingtechniques during the reign of Emperor Xuande, which is widely considered a highpoint inChina's blue and white (qinghua) porcelain production.

    It features three major motifs: a dragon with four five-clawed feet and its head turningbackwards, four monster masks and flowing clouds.

    The luminous glaze and the underglaze decorations demonstrate the mastery of applyingcolors on a porcelain body at the time.

    The jar, which was a highlight at Christie's spring sales in Hong Kong, was consigned by aSwiss woman, who inherited it from her uncle in 1997.

    Source: China Daily

