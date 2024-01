ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A Mitsubishi Delica mini bus went up in flames in Almaty city on Saturday, Kazinform report.

According to a driver, the fire started in the engine. The owner tried to contain the blaze himself, but in vain. Only firefighters who were dispatched to the scene managed to extinguish the flames.



The fire allegedly started due to excessive heat that gripped Almaty city this weekend.