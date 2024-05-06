Mini-series “To the Wonder” about Kazakhs' life in China to be premiered on CCTV

A mini-series about the life of Kazakhs in China “To the Wonder” will be premiered on the Chinese Central TV channel CCTV starting from May 7, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to Tianshannet news portal, the eight-episode film is an adaptation on essay collection “My Altay” by renowned Chinese writer from Xinjiang Li Juan.

Those starring in the series are famous Chinese actors Yili Ma and Yiran Zhou, as well as our compatriots from Xinjiang.

Photo credit: Video screenshot

“My Altay” essay collection was first published in 2010, featuring the events experienced by the writer Li Zhuan and his mother in a Kazakh village in Altay.

The TV series offers its viewers to enjoy the picturesque landscape of Altay, a well-known tourist attraction in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in the northwest of China, nomadic life of local herders and folk customs.

Directed by Teng Congcong, “To the Wonder” became the first long-form Chinese drama series to be included into the Cannes International Series Festival competition program since its launch in 2018.