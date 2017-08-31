Mining accident in Karaganda region claims three lives

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A sudden methane release occurred at about 4 am on Thursday in Shakhtinsk, Karaganda region, at one of the "Arcelor Mittal Temirtau" mines, Kazinform refers to the MIA Emergency Situations Committee spokesperson, Ruslan Imankulov.

According to preliminary data, 136 people were in the mine at the time of the accident.

It is reported that three miners were killed as the result of the accident, 130 were evacuated, and three remain in the mine conducting rescue operations together with the specialists of the "Professional paramilitary emergency rescue service" of the Committee for Industrial Development and Industrial Safety of the Ministry of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan from Karaganda and Shakhtinsk.