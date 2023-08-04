EN
    16:14, 04 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Mining and processing plant set to be built in Kostanay rgn

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – A mining and processing plant is set to be built near Arkalyk city in Kostanay region, with creation of 1,200 new jobs, Sergei Kryzhevskikh, director-general of the Kostanay mining and metallurgical corporation, said at the ongoing investment forum in Kostanay, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The region has over 14 ore occurrences, boasts around half elements of the periodic table. Our project envisages investments worth 315 billion tenge and creation of 1,200 new working jobs,» said Kryzhevskikh.

    As part of the project, it is planned to produce up to 42 thousand tons of polymetallic ores and around two tons of gold per year.

    According to the director-general of the Kostanay mining and metallurgical corporation, the plant is set to be commissioned by 2027.


