TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:17, 30 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Mining industry development to contribute to Abai region’s economy – President

    SEMEY. KAZINFORM During the meeting with the residents of Abai region, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev raised the issue of launching large geological exploration works in the region, the Presidential press service informs.

    «The region’s subsoil has not been developed for many years due to the proximity to the polygon. Therefore, it is necessary to restore the large-scale geological surveys in the region. I believe that the region has various mineral deposits,» the President said and noted that this will help employ people.



