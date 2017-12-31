Minister Abayev comments on adoption of new law on mass media

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communication of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev has commented on the adoption of the new law on mass media, Kazinform reports.

"I know that representatives of mass media expressed their concern with how the new law will work, whether it will affect their work. I'm absolutely positive that it won't. I think that we passed this law taking into account opinions of both consumers and journalists. I am convinced that we will get the first answers on how it works in the first six months of the upcoming year," Minister Abayev said during Open Dialogue TV show on Khabar TV channel dedicated to the results of 2017.