Minister Abayev comments on outcome of Nursultan Nazarbayev's participation in OBOR

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Khabar TV's Open Dialogue Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev commented on the results of President Nazarbayev's participation in One belt, One way Forum in China.

"The Head of State holds a lot of meetings "on his feet", a lot of informal conversations, discussing different issues, which usually are not caught on camera, including political and economic. And when the Head of State takes part in major forums of this kind, he uses opportunities like this to promote our country's interests," the minister said.

Dauren Abayev spoke in detail about the advantages of building the economic belt of the Silk Road.

"The Head of State announced the non-structural program of Nurly Zhol. And, according to him, roads are the blood vessels and the Silk Road gives us additional arteries. It's one thing when we have goods roads from Taldykorgan to Uralsk, and it's another - if such good and quality roads and freight flows start from Lianyungang and Shanghai and going through Kazakhstan stretch further to Europe and Russia," said the Minister.

According to him, Kazakhstan's role in geopolitics is increasing.

"The Head of State always brings shipping as an example: it's cheap, but not fast, and it can take months for goods to be delivered from the Shanghai port to Rotterdam. And here we can offer another an alternative, which would allow for faster delivery. Kazakhstan will play an increasingly important role in geopolitics. It will also benefit the economy as these goods and movements will naturally give us a substantial profit. All the logistics of seaports will work in a dry port as well," Dauren Abaev summarized.