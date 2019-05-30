Minister Abayev explains why Kazakhstan helps Afghanistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, during The Open Dialogue TV Programme on Khabar TV Channel, Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev has commented on the question why Kazakhstan helps Afghanistan.

The Minister said that Kazakhstan is not the only country which assists Afghanistan. "The entire world is concerned over the problems of this country. Without rehabilitation of Afghanistan, the threat of extremism, drug-trafficking and radicalism will always hang over us," the Minister said.



According to him, the fact of neighborhood with unstable Afghanistan should not be ignored.



"1.5 kilometers only separate our countries," he noted.



Abayev reminded of young Afghan people obtaining education at Kazakh universities. "When they return to their motherland, they will work at governmental structures, schools, hospitals. Each of them will contribute to the development of their country," he stressed.