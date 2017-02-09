Minister Abayev: Kazinform Agency - one of most popular news resources of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazinform International News Agency has become one of the most popular news resources of Kazakhstan, according to Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev.

“Last year, the governmental internet resources were set a challenge of all-round transformation with the consideration of the changing demands of the target audience. In 2016, Kazinform International News Agency entered the list of the most popular information resources of the country. According to Yandex data, in 2016, Kazinform became the most cited news agency of Kazakhstan,” said the Minister while speaking at the enlarged meeting of the board of the Ministry.

In his words, in 2017 Kazinform plans to enter into agreements with more than 10 foreign agencies such as Reuters, Deutsche Presse-Agentur etc.