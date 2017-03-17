Minister Abayev promises printed, online media award

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Tonight during the Tumar National Television Award ceremony, the Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev said that in the future Kazakhstan will also establish a national award for printed and online media, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Many pleasant words were said today about the Ministry of Information and Communications, and for me as the minister it is a great honor... Given the good experience with the television award, in the future we will establish an award for printed, internet and online journalists, - he said.

The first ever ceremony of the Tumar National Television Award took place today at the Astana's Kazmediacenter.

200 creative works of TV channels and production studios from all over the country competed for 12 statuettes in different nominations.