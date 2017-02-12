Minister Abayev recites poem at literary portal presentation in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Presentation of the updated online project Adebiyet Portaly (Literature Portal) dedicated to Kazakhstani literature was held in an unusual format in Astana on Saturday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev and eminent Kazakhstani writers and poets recited poems penned by the Kazakh classical poets at the conference hall of the Nazarbayev University. For instance, Minister Abayev cited Kadyr Myrzaliyev's poem from the Kindigimdi kesken zhurt collection (The people who brought me to light).







"I congratulate you on the updated version of Adebiyet Portaly project. I truly believe that it is a step towards making our literature more popular among Kazakhstanis," the minister said in his speech.







Participating in the event were public figure Myrzatai Zholdasbekov, state prize winner Tolen Abdik, writer Rakhymzhan Otarbayev and many others.







Of note, the portal was launched more than three years ago by JSC Kazkontent with the support of the Ministry of Information and Communications. The literary portal contains over 4,000 books and personal pages of over 3,000 authors writing in Kazakh, Russian and English.