Minister Abayev: Status of Kazakh language to increase

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev has once again commented on the most discussed issues of the outgoing week within during the "Khabar" channel's "Open Dialogue". According to the Minister, he is surprised by the media's position in covering issues related to Kazakh language.

"Everything concerning Kazakh language and literature will always be cutting edge. The Ministry of Education and Science commented on the issue extensively. In reality they have strengthened the role of Kazakh language in exams. At the moment the Ministry has divided UNT into two parts: final exams in schools and entrance exams in universities. Kazakh language remained in the final exams and will influence the certificate. More people graduate from schools than enter universities, which means that the status of Kazakh language will increase even more" Minister said.

Out of the entire information flow of the outgoing week, Dauren Abaev singled out the statement of Almaty resident Vyacheslav Popov, who on his Facebook page announced his intention to learn Kazakh in six months.

"I personally noted the Mr. Popov's declaration that he would learn Kazakh language. I will track this impulse. As Minister of information and Communications, this question surprises me, too. The question that Kazakh language is not being studied is actively discussed, and the independent impulse of our citizens goes unnoticed", he said.