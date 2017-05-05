EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:22, 05 May 2017 | GMT +6

    Minister Abayev urges journalists to apply for Urker Award

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Information and Communications Dauren Abayev has urged Kazakhstani journalists to take part in the first Urker National Award in the field of Printed, Radio- and Internet Journalism, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    "I believe that this award is exactly what our journalists need. It is very important to appreciate their work. Their professionalism will grow thanks to this award," said Minister Abayev during Otkrytiy dialog (Open dialogue) TV show, adding that the ministry will have nothing to do with picking the winners.

    Dauren Abayev noted that the first Tumar National TV Award had proved to be successful among journalists.

    "The best journalists won. So, after holding the Tumar Award and learning some lessons from it, we've decided to establish the Urker Award. The penal of judges, nominations and nominees will be announced as soon as possible. Only the candidates who submitted applications will participate," he stressed.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Mass media Ministry of Information and Communications Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!