Minister Abayev urges Kazakhstanis to follow isolation regulations

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dauren Abayev talked about the possibility of extending the quarantine in the country, Kazinform reports.

During the Wednesday online briefing, Minister Abayev said it was too early to talk about the extension of the quarantine in Kazakhstan.

In his words, no one can predict how the epidemiological situation will unfold in next two weeks. «We must be ready for various scenarios,» he said.

Minister Abayev also reminded that the people infected with Covid-19 had been registered in almost all regions of the country. According to him, many regions have reinforced the quarantine regimes.

He also urged Kazakhstanis to follow the isolation regulations properly until the end of the pandemic.