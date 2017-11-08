Minister Abayev: We'll seek to lower mobile tariffs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan, Dauren Abayev, revealed how mobile communication will be improved in remote regions of the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, it is planned to introduce amendments to the legislative acts on information and communication. In particular, under current legislation, mobile operators are required to build the appropriate infrastructure which is not profitable in settlements with a population of 500-600 people.

Therefore, the Ministry plans to allow operators to share frequency bands, reducing the infrastructure costs by up to 30%. Thus, according to him, people in rural areas will have an access to a better connection at a cheaper price. Dauren Abayev added that in return for this opportunity, the Ministry expects the carriers to improve the quality of service and reduce the tariffs.

In conclusion, Minister Abayev also spoke about the introduction of digital television and radio broadcasting in Kazakhstan, saying that the works are scheduled to be completed in two to three years and that as soon as they are, frequency bands will be given to cellular operators which will allow them to bring 4G to rural areas.