Minister Abrakhmanov meets with Saudi counterparts, businessmen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On April 24, 2017, as part of his visit to Saudi Arabia, Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov met with his Saudi counterpart Adel Al-Jubair, as well as the Kingdom's Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid al-Faleh and a group of heads of Saudi companies investing in Kazakhstan's economy.

This was reported by the press service of Kazakh MFA.



During the meeting, Mr. Abdrakhmanov stressed that "the official visit of President Nazarbayev to Riyadh on October 24-25, 2016 opened a new page in bilateral relations, and we believe that our ties will continue to expand and strengthen". In this regard, the sides discussed the implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level.

Kazakhstan appreciates the close cooperation with Saudi Arabia within the framework of the United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other international and regional associations. It also is grateful to Saudi Arabia for the support in the establishment of an Islamic food security organization with headquarters in Astana.

Minister Abdrakhmanov informed the Saudis on Kazakhstan's activities in the UN Security Council and the course of the Astana process on Syria. The meeting also discussed Riyadh's meaningful contribution to the Syrian peace settlement process. Both parties agreed that further continuation of the conflict in Syria as well as relying on its armed solution are harmful to all sides.



In this context, Kairat Abdrakhmanov noted the importance of the joint initiative of Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkey "On Universal Islamic Reconciliation", put forward by them at the OIC Summit in Istanbul in April 2016 and supported among others by Saudi Arabia.

In order to activate bilateral trade and investment cooperation, the countries named petrochemicals, peaceful atom, agriculture, and infrastructure projects the most promising sectors. These directions are fixed in the Work Program of Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia Cooperation in 2016-2017. Currently, Astana is preparing to hold the 5th meeting of the intergovernmental commission for cooperation in the second half of the year.

In the agricultural sector, Riyadh expressed a particular interest in supplies of meat products from Kazakhstan. And Saudi investors already participate in a major project for the launch of a new poultry farm in South Kazakhstan region.

Kazakh Foreign Minister extended gratitude to Saudi Arabia for their participation in EXPO-2017, reminding that the Kingdom's pavilion will be one of the largest and most interesting at the exhibition. "We hope that Saudi business circles will take an active part in this important global event," he said.

Earlier Saudi Arabia provided gratuitous financial aid to build the Senate's building, cardiological center in Astana, Osakarovka-Vishnevka road, children's anti-tuberculosis dispensary in Semey, and a mosque in Petropavlovsk. In October 2016, the Saudi side handed medical equipment for the "Motherhood and Childhood Center" in Astana.



Minister Abdrakhmanov highly praised the reform program "Saudi Vision - 2030" presented by King Salman last year, which is aimed at diversifying the economy of Saudi Arabia, and noted its consonance with the goals set in "Kazakhstan - 2050" Strategy, President Nazarbayev's Addresses "The Third Modernization of Kazakhstan: Global competitiveness", as well as his program article "Course toward future: Modernization of Public Conscience".

The meetings in Riyadh took place in a traditionally friendly and confidential environment and contributed to further strengthening of Kazakhstan's relations with such an important country of the Muslim world.

Minister Abdrakhmanov's working visit to the region will continue in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.