Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of Best Teacher 2022 republican contest

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The capital of Kazakhstan hosts today the Best Teacher 2022 contest awards ceremony, Kazinform reports.

«At all times, teaching profession has always been the most respected one. Today you continue the noble work of such outstanding educators as Akhmet Baiturssynov and Ybyray Altynsarin. President of the country Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays special attention to the teaching profession. In 2019, the Law «On the Status of the Teacher» was adopted. The salaries of educators, teachers, and college teachers are raised annually,» Minister of Enlightenment Askhat Aimagambetov said addressing the ceremony participants.

«As part of implementation of the Presidential Address to the Nation, salaries of pre-school and secondary school teachers will be increased by 25% in 2023. Most of the teachers work five days a week today. The Ministry will continue creating more comfortable conditions for teachers,» he noted and wished health and wellbeing to the teachers.

5,500 teachers applied for the contest this year. 123 of them qualified for the final stage, which was held in Astana. 64 were selected by the jury as the best ones.

The winners of the contest will receive 3mln tenge each.