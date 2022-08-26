EN
    14:55, 26 August 2022

    Minister Aimagambetov awards winners of international olympiads

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Winners of international school subject olympiads were awarded today in Kazakhstan, according to Minister of Education Askhat Aimagambetov, who shared this news on his Facebook account, Kazinform reports.

    This year, Kazakh schoolchildren won a record number of medals at the international olympiads. 27 prizewinners received cash certificates worth up to 4.7mln tenge and grants for studying at the domestic universities without undergoing unified national testing.

    As the Minister informed, the list of international olympiads will be augmented and will include 14 events next year, while today their number is seven.

    The Ministry will continue monitoring transparency of organization of school subject olympiads at all levels in Kazakhstan.

    Parents of gifted children were awarded letters of gratitude. Lump-sum payments will be also issued for the teachers of these schoolchildren.


