    09:44, 26 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Minister announces coronavirus prognosis for next 3 months

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the coronavirus prognosis for next 3 months, Kazinform reports.

    «In the worst-case scenario the daily coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan are projected to hit 1,800 in November, up to 2,350 cases in December. According to the average-case scenario there will be 1,650 new coronavirus cases in November and 1,600 in December. In the best-case scenario the new coronavirus cases will not exceed 1,500 in November and 1,100 in December,» the Minster said at today’s Government meeting.

    He also noted that the Ministry and local executive authorities continue monitoring and taking measures to curb coronavirus spread.


