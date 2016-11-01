Minister comments on decision of Kazakh Olympic champions to keep medals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Minister of Culture and Sports Arystanbek Mukhamediuly has commented on the decision of Kazakhstani Olympic champions caught in doping retest not to return their medals, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We will study the international experience. There are international norms that allow athletes not to return their medals. The International Olympic Committee made its decision and we need to look into this issue thoroughly," Minister Mukhamediuly said on the margins of the session of the Government on Tuesday.



Mukhamediuly said the ministry still hasn't received the official latter from the International Olympic Committee.



"As for the IOC's statement, we are looking into the problem together with the National Olympic Committee. It is a question of law. We have been studying international law thoroughly. This is the first time Kazakhstan faces such situation. It's not that simple," he noted.



Minister Mukhamediuly said that he will be able to comment on Ilya Ilyin's situation only after the ministry receives the official letter from the IOC and the International Weightlifting Federation, adding that the ministry ‘keeps in touch with [Svetlana] Podobedova and [Ilya] Ilyin'.



Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani Olympic champions caught in doping retest refuse to return their medals. Wrestler Taimuraz Tigiyev declared he will not return his silver medal to the International Olympic Committee. Weightlifter Svetlana Podobedova refused to return the golden medal she clinched at 2012 London Olympics as well.