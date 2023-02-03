EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:44, 03 February 2023 | GMT +6

    Minister Ilyin meets residents of flood-affected settlements in Turkistan region

    None
    TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Emergencies Yury Ilyin visited the flood-hit settlements of Sauran district, Turkistan region, to check the course of liquidation of flood consequences, Kazinform reports.

    According to the operational headquarters, water in Ordabasy district has already been pumped off.

    The Minister plans to visit Arys and Kentau towns, Baidibek and Sozak districts.

    14,500 sandbags have been laid to prevent further flooding.

    Photo: t.me/qr_tjm




    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Turkestan region Turkestan region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!