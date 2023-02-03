Minister Ilyin meets residents of flood-affected settlements in Turkistan region

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Emergencies Yury Ilyin visited the flood-hit settlements of Sauran district, Turkistan region, to check the course of liquidation of flood consequences, Kazinform reports.

According to the operational headquarters, water in Ordabasy district has already been pumped off.

The Minister plans to visit Arys and Kentau towns, Baidibek and Sozak districts.

14,500 sandbags have been laid to prevent further flooding.

Photo: t.me/qr_tjm