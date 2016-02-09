Minister: Iran, Kazakhstan to expand agricultural cooperation

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Agricultural Jihad Mahmoud Hojjati announced the mutual will for expansion of cooperation between Iran and Kazakhstan in the fields of investment and trade of agricultural products as well as oversees agriculture projects.

Hojjati made the remarks in a meeting with Minister of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev in Tehran on Monday.

Hojjati appreciated Kazakhstan supports for Iran during nuclear negotiations and said that it won't be forgotten.

He expressed hope that in post-sanctions era Iran can develop its ties with different countries including Kazakhstan in the field of bilateral economic relations.

Minister of Agricultural Jihad said that the two countries have plenty of capacities in the field of agriculture, but limited activities have been done so far in this concern.

He said that Iran could be an exporting bridge between Kazakhstan and other countries.

Answering a question by Kazakh minister concerning ban of imported Russian from Kazakhstan by Iran's Customs Office, Hojjati said he is not aware about the issue, but added that he will follow up to settle the issue.

In the past several months, Iranian companies have succeeded to reach good agreements with a group of oversees agricultural projects and joint investment by the Kazakh sides.

Meanwhile the Kazakh side is looking for development of its apple gardens, especially modern gardens, which exist in Iran now.

He expressed hope that considering the facilities in the current farming year, Iran can produce apple trees to be planted in Almaty city.

Hojjati also said that Iran is the first producer of unique products in the world and added that currently products like pistachio, raison, date, pomegranate, saffron and apple are produced in the country and Iran by production of 3.400 million tons of apple is one of the biggest producers and exporters in the world.

Hojjati also expressed hope that Iran equips one of its ports for expansion of trade ties with Kazakhstan as well as cooperation in the field of aerial transportation, IRNA reports.