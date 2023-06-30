EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:34, 30 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Minister Karabayev tasks KPI Inc to ramp up polypropylene production

    None
    Photo: gov.kz
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to Atyrau region, Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Marat Karabayev has visited Kazakhstan Petrochemical Industries Inc. specializing in polypropylene production, Kazinform learned from the Ministry’s press office.

    The company processes polypropylene from Tengiz oilfield and is capable of producing 500,000 tons of high-quality polypropylene per annum, which makes 1 per cent of the global polypropylene output.

    The Minister tasked the management of KPI Inc. to consider the ways of increasing annual polypropylene output and draft a certain plan.

    The delegation visited also SGS laboratory where the polypropylene is produced.

    According to the Ministry, the enterprise contributes to the development of small and medium businesses manufacturing products from polypropylene in such spheres as construction, medicine, car-making industry and food industry.



    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Atyrau region Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!